KP govt. starts work on various approach roads to tourist destinations

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Under the Annual Development Plan, the KP government kicked off developmental work with a cost of Rs. 4.6 billion on various approach roads to the tourist destinations in Hazara division..

According to a statement issued by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, important road projects were included 15 km long Manoor Valley Road Mansehra, 10 km long Shugran Road Mansehra, Ghanol Paprang Road Mansehra, Mandi Mali Road Mansehra and 12 Km long Nawazabad to Mandi Road Mansehra.

Work on 11 different access road projects in Malakand division was also in progress and would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs.

4.8 billion cumulatively.

Important projects were also included 78 km long Marghuzar to Elum road, 6 km long Madian-Bishigram Road, Areen Daral Road, Bela Bishigram Road, Chail-Bishigram Road, Fazal Banda to Jarogo water fall Road and Kafir Banda Road Shangla.

The construction of approach road to Sheikh Badin tourist site was also in progress. The estimated cost of project is Rs. 3 billion.

Under KITE project, bid evaluation report for 20 km long Mankyal to Bada Sehri Road and 24km long Thandiani Road has been submitted to the relevant forum adding that contract of these projects would be awarded this month after the approval of bidding evaluation report.