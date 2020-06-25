UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Steps For Investors' Friendly Environment: Abdul Karim

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 03:10 PM

KP govt steps for investors' friendly environment: Abdul Karim

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Industry and Commerce Abdul Karim Thursday said that the provincial government was taking concrete steps to increase investment in the province by establishing a conducive environment for the investors

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Industry and Commerce Abdul Karim Thursday said that the provincial government was taking concrete steps to increase investment in the province by establishing a conducive environment for the investors.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Industry and Commerce Abdul Karim said this while addressing the inauguration of business Facilitation Center at Gadoon Special Economic Zone.He said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister has taken key steps for the facilitation of investors and the province has a conducive environment for investment so now investors could be able to take full advantage of such facilities.The purpose of setting up the center was to provide all facilities to the investors under one roof so that they can save time and speed up all office work, Abdul Karim added.

He appreciated the efforts and assured that no stone would be left unturned in resolving the problems being faced by the investors. Addressing the gathering, Chief Executive Officer KPEZDMC Javed Iqbal Khattak said that his company was taking concrete steps to increase investment in the province. And soon a new era of investment and industrial development would begin in the province. He further said that strengthening of the economy would promote prosperity and development in the province and all facilities would be provided to them to restore the confidence of investors.

