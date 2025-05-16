Open Menu

KP Govt Steps Up Efforts To Address Issue Of Out-of-school Children

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2025 | 07:30 PM

KP Govt steps up efforts to address issue of out-of-school children

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah, chaired a meeting to address the pressing issue of out-of-school children in the province.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Education, Secretary Planning and Development, Secretary Labour, and other relevant officials.

A key outcome of the meeting was the decision to develop an integrated plan with a clear action plan to address the issue of out of school children.

The Chief Secretary stressed the importance of engaging relevant stakeholders, including government departments, donors, and other partners, to develop a comprehensive strategy.

He emphasized that addressing the issue of out-of-school children is of utmost importance and requires a concerted effort from all stakeholders.

A team comprising representatives from the Elementary and Secondary Education Department, Planning and Development Department, Labour Department, and UNICEF will be formed to develop the plan.

This team will present a detailed plan within a month along with interventions and way forward to counter the issue effectively.

The Chief Secretary directed the team to suggest specific requirements that can be incorporated into the Annual Development Programme (ADP) of the Education Department to address the issue effectively.

He emphasized the need for an approach with clear timelines, given the core importance of this issue.

The meeting highlighted the commitment of the government to address the issue of out-of-school children and ensure that every child in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has access to quality education.

The development of an integrated plan is expected to have a significant impact on reducing the number of out-of-school children and improving education outcomes in the province.

