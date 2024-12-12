KP Govt Steps Up Efforts To Eliminate Begging, Drug Addiction; Syed Qasim Ali Shah
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 12, 2024 | 04:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Social Welfare, Syed Qasim Ali Shah, announced the government’s commitment to eradicating beggary and drug addiction, aiming to reintegrate beggars as productive members of society.
He made these remarks during a meeting held at the Social Welfare Directorate here Thursday to devise strategy on clearing Peshawar of professional beggars and drug addicts.
The meeting included a briefing on the provincial government’s ongoing efforts against these societal issues.
The Director of Social Welfare highlighted that approximately Rs. 320 million are being allocated under Phase III of the "Drug-Free Peshawar" initiative for the rehabilitation of 2,000 drug addicts. He also urged professional beggars to prioritize their children’s education and steer them away from begging.
Syed Qasim Ali Shah emphasized the importance of dismantling drug supply networks as a key step toward achieving the goals of the Drug-Free Peshawar campaign.
He stressed that identifying these networks and taking decisive action against them was critical for the campaign's success. He also noted that the government has partnered with the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) to equip beggars with vocational skills, enabling them to become self-sufficient and contribute positively to society. The government’s initiative reflects a comprehensive approach to addressing the twin challenges of begging and drug addiction, focusing on rehabilitation, education and skill development to foster a healthier and more productive community in Peshawar, he said.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in Toshakhana Case 2
CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s Visit to China: Strengthening Ties, Paving the Path f ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024
UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 2025
Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergraduate candidates
Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0
Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriation of Pakistani prisoners
Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hospitals to meet growing demand
COPAIR hosts Advancing Gender Equality and Women Empowerment
'Once-in-a-lifetime': fans revel in Singapore chess showdown
EU agrees tougher sanctions on Russia's 'shadow' oil fleet
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in Toshakhana Case 21 second ago
-
Kundi visits NA Speaker, condoles his sister's death2 minutes ago
-
Facilities, arrangements reviewed at Dera’s wildlife park2 minutes ago
-
AIOU holds 15-day training woksp for religious translators2 minutes ago
-
Maryam Nawaz visits Chinese educational centers11 minutes ago
-
Kashmir conflict at crossroads: 2025 set to be game-changer; say experts12 minutes ago
-
Two top NAB officials promoted to Grade 2112 minutes ago
-
Ahsan urges national unity, economic revival through Allama Iqbal's vision of development12 minutes ago
-
Two-member bike lifters gang busted21 minutes ago
-
PPP committed to resolve public issues in Punjab: Governor21 minutes ago
-
Special meeting and awareness walk held in connection with polio eradication campaign22 minutes ago
-
Journalist shot killed22 minutes ago