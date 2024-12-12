Open Menu

KP Govt Steps Up Efforts To Eliminate Begging, Drug Addiction; Syed Qasim Ali Shah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 12, 2024 | 04:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Social Welfare, Syed Qasim Ali Shah, announced the government’s commitment to eradicating beggary and drug addiction, aiming to reintegrate beggars as productive members of society.

He made these remarks during a meeting held at the Social Welfare Directorate here Thursday to devise strategy on clearing Peshawar of professional beggars and drug addicts.

The meeting included a briefing on the provincial government’s ongoing efforts against these societal issues.

The Director of Social Welfare highlighted that approximately Rs. 320 million are being allocated under Phase III of the "Drug-Free Peshawar" initiative for the rehabilitation of 2,000 drug addicts. He also urged professional beggars to prioritize their children’s education and steer them away from begging.

Syed Qasim Ali Shah emphasized the importance of dismantling drug supply networks as a key step toward achieving the goals of the Drug-Free Peshawar campaign.

He stressed that identifying these networks and taking decisive action against them was critical for the campaign's success. He also noted that the government has partnered with the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) to equip beggars with vocational skills, enabling them to become self-sufficient and contribute positively to society. The government’s initiative reflects a comprehensive approach to addressing the twin challenges of begging and drug addiction, focusing on rehabilitation, education and skill development to foster a healthier and more productive community in Peshawar, he said.

