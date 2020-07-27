KP Govt stops technical allowance of civil engineers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Local Council board Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has stopped Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs) to pay technical allowance to all BSc Civil Engineering officers and said new payment procedure would be devised after consultation with Finance Department.

According to a statement issued here Monday, Secretary Local Council Board Khizer Hayat Khan stated that the Board had received a notification issued by Finance Department wherein Local Government, Peshawar Development Authority and others departments had been directed to stop payment of technical allowance of Civil Engineering.

Departments had also been directed to recover the amount already paid to engineers.