KP govt striving to introduce digitalization for improving health system

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Science and Information Technology Atif Khan on Tuesday said that the government was striving to introduce digitalization to improve health service delivery system in the province.

He was addressing a meeting relating to the launch of Health Management Information System in various hospitals of the province.

The meeting was also attended by Health Minister Taimur Salim Jhagra, the secretary Information Technology, and concerned officials.

The meeting was told that health information management system had been launched in District Headquarters Hospitals of Mardan, Charsadda, Haripur, Swabi, Naseerullah Khan Babar Hospital, Moulvi Ji Hospital and Siffat Ghayur Hospital.

It was told that it has been decided to launch management system in hospital on an experimental basis and concerned authorities had been directed to make necessary preparations.