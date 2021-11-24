UrduPoint.com

KP Govt, STZA Join Hands To Establish Special Technology Zones

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 06:14 PM

KP Govt, STZA join hands to establish special technology zones

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in collaboration with Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) is going to establish four Special Technology Zones (STZs) in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in collaboration with Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) is going to establish four Special Technology Zones (STZs) in the province.

This was agreed during a meeting between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Chairman STZA, Amer Hashmi here the other day, said an official handout issued here on Wednesday.

Provincial Minister for Information Technology Atif Khan was also present on the occasion.

During the meeting various matters relating to provision of employment opportunities to youth through the promotion of Information Technology in the province came under discussion.

Both agreed in principles to initially establish four Special Technology Zones (STZs) in the province through mutual collaboration of the provincial government and Special Technology Zones Authority.

The proposed Special Technology Zones would be setup in Peshawar, Haripur, Mardan and Swat. It was also decided in principle to constitute a joint working group comprising the relevant quarters of the provincial government and Special Technology Zones Authority to implement this strategic plan .

These Special Technology Zones aimed at empowering the youth by providing them maximum job opportunities.

Other venues of mutual cooperation and collaboration between the provincial government and STZA for the fast track promotion of modern technology with the aim to boost the economy of the province were also discussed and it was agreed to work together in this regard.

Chairman STZA lauded the initiatives taken by the provincial government for promoting Information and Communication Technology in the province.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the provincial government was taking result oriented steps to promote modern technology specially the Information & Communication Technology and to encourage private sector investment in the province.

He said that all the services and facilities were being provided to private sector investors under the one roof through one window operation facility adding that CM Business Portal was also being been launched to timely address the grievances of business community and investors.

The chief minister termed the establishment of Special Technology Zones as of vital importance of creating employment opportunities for the young lot of the province and said that the provincial government would extend all out support to this effect.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Business Swat Job Young Mardan Haripur National University All Government Employment

Recent Stories

Launching of Zubair Raj's second poetry collection ..

Launching of Zubair Raj's second poetry collection "Sada-e-Dil" organized by Art ..

4 minutes ago
 U.S. Embassy Partners with Pakistani Women’s Rig ..

U.S. Embassy Partners with Pakistani Women’s Rights Activist to Launch 16 Days ..

18 minutes ago
 Govt committed to promote sports activities at gra ..

Govt committed to promote sports activities at grass roots level: SACM

37 seconds ago
 DPO reviews security of banks, jewelry shops

DPO reviews security of banks, jewelry shops

38 seconds ago
 61k people get free medical treatment through Seha ..

61k people get free medical treatment through Sehat Plus Card in Oct

40 seconds ago
 CTP's complaint cell at forefront of public servic ..

CTP's complaint cell at forefront of public service; resolves 1286 complaints

41 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.