KP Govt Surpasses 500 Coronavirus Testing Capacity; 56 New Cases Reported In 24 Hours: Jhagra

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 07:33 PM

KP Govt surpasses 500 coronavirus testing capacity; 56 new cases reported in 24 hours: Jhagra

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had surpassed the coronavirus testing capacity of 500 per day at the Khyber Medical University lab, said KP Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra here Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had surpassed the coronavirus testing capacity of 500 per day at the Khyber Medical University lab, said KP Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra here Tuesday.

He said the government was striving to further enhance the coronavirus testing capacity to 10,000 a day. Soon the target of 2,000 coronavirus testing capacity would be achieved, he added.

Expressing gratitude to the teams of professionals at KMU lab, he said, "Our flagship lab at the KMU conducted record tests. Thank you to the team. As promised, we are working to expand government capacity to over 2,000 as soon as possible." Giving update of COVID-19 cases in the province, he said till April 13 late night with 56 new cases the tally climbed to 800 within the KP.

So far 35 deaths took place including one new reported within last 24 hours from Abbottabad, adding that until now as many as 153 patients had recovered and discharged.

He said 31 new cases were confirmed from Peshawar, three from Swat, two from Malakand, nine from Kurram, three from Kohat, five from Charsadda and one each from Abbottabad Mohmand and Nowshera during the last 24 hours.

The total suspected cases in the KP at present are 1558 the minister said and added that 2425 so far tested negatives out of a total 4783 tests conducted.

