KP govt suspends inter-city public transport for two days in a week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa government Thursday decided to suspend all sorts of inter-city public transport for two days in a week till further orders.

The notification issued by Transport and Mass Transit Department says that in pursuance of decision taken by National Command and operation Center and in view of preventive measures to be adopted for containment of coronavirus, all sorts of inter-city public transport shall remain suspended/stopped for a two days in a week (Saturday, Sunday) in the whole province.

All bus stands and terminals shall remain closed except inter-city stands during the two days.

The notification says that SOPs already notified shall be ensured for remaining five days.