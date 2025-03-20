KP Govt T To Reclaim Unused Industrial Land, CM Orders Action
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2025 | 02:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to reclaim unused industrial land allocated for setting up industries.
The decision was made during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, attended by cabinet members, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, administrative secretaries, and other officials.
The meeting reviewed the lease policy for state-owned land and addressed the issue of billions of rupees worth of land lying unused despite being allocated for industrial purposes.
The chief minister directed the Industries Department and board of Revenue to identify all such unused land across the province and take steps to reclaim it for government use.
The chief minister emphasized that the land, originally allotted to promote industrialization and create employment opportunities, cannot be used for any other purpose.
Officials briefed that the current market value of these unused plots is in billions of rupees, and their intended purpose remains unfulfilled. Effective utilization of this land could significantly boost provincial revenue.
Additionally, the meeting discussed long-term leasing of government land for commercial purposes.
A committee was tasked with reviewing relevant laws and presenting final recommendations for amendments in the next cabinet meeting.
This decision reflects the government's commitment to ensuring optimal use of resources and promoting industrial growth in the province.
