KP Govt take pragmatic measures for promotion of agriculture sector: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Mohibullah Khan Wednesday said the provincial government is taking pragmatic measures in agriculture sector to achieve socio-economic development.

He said this while addressing a two-day mango show organised by the Horticulture Section of Agriculture Research Institute DI Khan. MPA Faisal Amin, secretary agriculture Israr Khan, DG Dr Rauf, Dr Alam zaib, Dr Khusro Kalim and other officers of Agriculture department were also present on the occasion.

The Minister said that DI Khan district is important from agricultural and fruit production point of view, adding that 40 different varieties of mango production in DI Khan district was very encouraging and these varieties were of export quality.

He emphasized upon producers of mango to adopt modern technology to keep the fruit fresh and as per the standard of export quality. He assured full support of the KP government in this regard.

He said DIKhan district is an important district of KP from an agricultural point of view as it produces huge quantities of wheat, sugar cane, dates and mangos. He said the KP government has already established an agriculture university in the district to promote research in the agriculture sector.

He further said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan the Chief Minister Mehmood Khan was taking pragmatic steps in the agriculture sector.