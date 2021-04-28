UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Takes 122,266 Actions On Violation Of SOPs In A Week: Bangash

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 07:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information Kamran Bangash Wednesday said that during the last one week, 122,266 actions were taken on the violation of SOPs across the province.

During a media briefing here over weekly report on the action of the district administrations against violation of corona SOPs, he said during this period, 1541 businesses were sealed while 30,522 people were issued warnings.

In addition to this he added that FIRs were registered against 1269 persons during the operations by the district administrations. A fine of Rs 66,373 was also imposed on the violators.

Kamran Bangash further said that 63 vehicles of public transport were confiscated over non-observances of corona related SOPs.

He said that corona virus has spread across the country including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the increase in the number of coronavirus cases is alarming, so it is important that people should follow corona SOPs to keep themselves and others protected.

He said that corona vaccination was also given to the province in this regard and the provincial government would take all measures for the safety of the people as the health of the people was its top most priority.

