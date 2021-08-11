KP Govt takes effective steps for welfare of minorities : CM Mahmood Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunnkkwa, Mahmood Khan on Wednesday said that provincial government had taken effective measures for welfare of minorities and protecting their all constitutional rights in the province.

In a statement on the occasion of Minorities Day, he said that minorities were playing an important role in the national development and prosperity and the government valued their contributions in all aspects of life.

He said that minorities were enjoying equal rights and religious freedom as guaranteed in the constitution of the country.

Chief Minister said that quota allocated for minorities in education institutions and government's jobs were being implemented in letter and spirit to facilitate all minorities especially women.

He said that substantial amount had been allotted in the budget to provide vocational and technical trainings to minorities with an aim to create more job opportunities for them.

He said that honorarium was being given to religious scholars of minorities and funds allocated in the budget for their welfare.

He said that steps were being taken for renovation work of worship places on minorities across the province.