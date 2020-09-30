Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Minerals Arif Ahmedzai Wednesday said the provincial government has initiated various projects of welfare for the youth to ensure their active participation in development of the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Minerals Arif Ahmedzai Wednesday said the provincial government has initiated various projects of welfare for the youth to ensure their active participation in development of the country.

Talking to a delegation of students here at his office, he said that PTI government carried out Skill Development program, interest-free loans, Ehsas Scholarship and various others scheme for welfare of youth.

He said that youth has given prominent role in PTI and also allocated seats for youth in National and Provincial Assemblies as well as in Local Government System.

He said the government is well aware of the issues of youth and as per the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan prompt actions are being taken to address their problems.

Speaking on the occasion the youth delegation comprising Shahzad Khan, Kamran Khan, Allama Iqbal, Inam and Fahad appreciated the provincial government for taking interest in welfare of youth and assured support to development measures of the government.