KP Govt Takes Measures To Address Issues Of Journalists, Newspapers' Owners

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2025 | 08:30 PM

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary Information and Public Relations, Arshad Khan on Sunday said that the provincial government was taking comprehensive measures to address the issues faced by newspaper owners and workers.

Speaking to media representatives, Khan stated that the government is well aware of the problems faced by newspaper owners and workers and is launching a robust campaign to eliminate these issues.

He announced that the government would ensure the monthly transmission of advertisement funds to address the current difficulties faced by newspapers and their workers.

Additionally, checks would be issued for advertisements during Ramadan and Eid. Khan emphasized that the current government was taking prioritized measures to eliminate the problems faced by newspaper owners, modernizing the Information Department to prevent any injustice and ensure all newspapers receive their due rights.

He added that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government's performance is being showcased as an exemplary model across the country.

