KP Govt Takes Measures To Address Issues Of Journalists, Newspapers' Owners
Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2025 | 08:30 PM
SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary Information and Public Relations, Arshad Khan on Sunday said that the provincial government was taking comprehensive measures to address the issues faced by newspaper owners and workers.
Speaking to media representatives, Khan stated that the government is well aware of the problems faced by newspaper owners and workers and is launching a robust campaign to eliminate these issues.
He announced that the government would ensure the monthly transmission of advertisement funds to address the current difficulties faced by newspapers and their workers.
Additionally, checks would be issued for advertisements during Ramadan and Eid. Khan emphasized that the current government was taking prioritized measures to eliminate the problems faced by newspaper owners, modernizing the Information Department to prevent any injustice and ensure all newspapers receive their due rights.
He added that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government's performance is being showcased as an exemplary model across the country.
Recent Stories
AJ Barakah takes spotlight in second day of Abu Dhabi International Arabian Hors ..
FNC, World Affairs Council explore joint cooperation for promoting tolerance
FISP Steering Committee to hold Annual Meeting in Fujairah
Dubai Municipality completes design of sports fields in collaboration with leadi ..
Executive Council issues resolutions appointing Director General of Abu Dhabi Pu ..
Investopia 2025 to develop innovative insights into future investment, finance o ..
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 4th Sharjah International Summit on Improvement in Edu ..
Bodour Al Qasimi's latest work, ‘The House of Wisdom’ received BolognaRagazz ..
Ahmed bin Saeed: DIEZ achieves exceptional growth in 2024 financial results, str ..
UAE International Conference on Antimicrobial Resistance warns of dangers of tak ..
Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral relations with Speaker of Iraqi Parliament
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution reconstituting Board of Trustees ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Govt takes measures to address issues of journalists, newspapers' owners5 minutes ago
-
Governor grieves on death of Tahir Mehmood5 minutes ago
-
CDA starts renovation of PIMS hospital15 minutes ago
-
Security Forces kill 7 Khwarij in DI Khan15 minutes ago
-
SU syndicate meets, approves incumbent VC's vision 202515 minutes ago
-
Police arrested 07 criminals15 minutes ago
-
Winter festival highlights youth as drivers of tourism, community development15 minutes ago
-
Pakistan team bag SAAF Cross Country Championships title25 minutes ago
-
Japan’s envoy inaugurates Sogetsu Ikebana Spring Exhibition highlighting cultural heritage through ..25 minutes ago
-
Kunan Poshpora tragedy glaring testament to Indain war crimes in occupied Kashmir: APHC leader25 minutes ago
-
RUDA leads environmental initiatives to combat Lahore’s pollution35 minutes ago
-
Rauf expresses sorrow on demise of Tahir Mehmood45 minutes ago