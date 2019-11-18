KP govt takes measures to provide edible items at affordable prices: Commissioner Bannu

Commissioner Adil Saddiqui inaugurated Kisaan Mandi on the premises of fruit and vegetable market here on Monday

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Commissioner Adil Saddiqui inaugurated Kisaan Mandi on the premises of fruit and vegetable market here on Monday.

Accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Atta-ur-Rehman, the Commissioner said the provincial government was taking serious measures to provide edible items including fruit and vegetable at affordable prices to masses and opening of Kisaan market was part of such efforts.

He said the market would benefit growers who would get an opportunity to sell their produce at reasonable prices and get pesticides and other agriculture inputs at affordable rates.

He said the market would also eliminate role of a middleman and they would sell and purchase items directly, adding TMA and agriculture department would be looking after those markets so that residents could get maximum benefit from those initiatives.