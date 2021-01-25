UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Takes Notice Of Peshawar University's Financial Crisis

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

KP Govt takes notice of Peshawar University's financial crisis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has taking a notice of the financial crisis on Monday directed Vice Chancellor of University of Peshawar to submit a detailed report on the financial difficulties the university is facing.

The Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Higher education Kamran Bangash said that the university has sought Rs 1.4 billion bailout package from the provincial government, adding that as per the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, the Higher Education Department would send a summary of recommendations to the finance department to overcome the present crisis.

He said the crisis of the university is related to financial as well as administrative affairs and the government is reviewing this and committed to seek a long lasting solution to this effect in consultation with all stakeholders.

Bangash said the provincial government had already given funds to the varsity in the past to improve its administrative and other affairs. He emphasized upon the university administration to make its affairs further transparent.

It is to mention here that the Peshawar University had recently shown its inability to pay full salaries to its employees and through a notification said that only basic pay would be given for the month of January.

According to University sources, last year the university's deficit was Rs 300 million which has become doubled this year while the pension liability stands at Rs 1 billion.

The notification of cut in salaries caused resentment among the university faculty and the Peshawar University Teachers Association expressed concern over the issue and termed unjust and tantamount to denying the basic rights of the employees.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education January All From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Switzerland

15 minutes ago

UNICEF appoints Majid Al-Usaimi as First National ..

30 minutes ago

Kuwait reports 492 new COVID-19 cases

30 minutes ago

DGCX launches Daily Gold Futures Contract

45 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports inks 50-year land lease agreement ..

60 minutes ago

SNTV to distribute highlights of Pakistan v South ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.