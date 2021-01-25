PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has taking a notice of the financial crisis on Monday directed Vice Chancellor of University of Peshawar to submit a detailed report on the financial difficulties the university is facing.

The Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Higher education Kamran Bangash said that the university has sought Rs 1.4 billion bailout package from the provincial government, adding that as per the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, the Higher Education Department would send a summary of recommendations to the finance department to overcome the present crisis.

He said the crisis of the university is related to financial as well as administrative affairs and the government is reviewing this and committed to seek a long lasting solution to this effect in consultation with all stakeholders.

Bangash said the provincial government had already given funds to the varsity in the past to improve its administrative and other affairs. He emphasized upon the university administration to make its affairs further transparent.

It is to mention here that the Peshawar University had recently shown its inability to pay full salaries to its employees and through a notification said that only basic pay would be given for the month of January.

According to University sources, last year the university's deficit was Rs 300 million which has become doubled this year while the pension liability stands at Rs 1 billion.

The notification of cut in salaries caused resentment among the university faculty and the Peshawar University Teachers Association expressed concern over the issue and termed unjust and tantamount to denying the basic rights of the employees.