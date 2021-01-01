UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Takes Pragmatic Measures For Development Of Shangla: Shaukat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Culture Shaukat Yousafzai Friday said the provincial government was taking pragmatic measures to bring Shangla district at par with other developed districts of the province.

Talking to a delegation from district Shangla here at his office, he said that development projects worth billions of rupees have already been initiated in education, health, irrigation, drinking water and other sectors in the area.

He said the provincial government was taking keen interest in development of all far flung and deprived areas of the province and committed to address the decades long sense of deprivation of the local people.

He said that past government intentionally kept district Shangla backward due to which the issues got aggravated, adding that PTI government was taking measures on priority basis to resolve the problems of the masses.

On the occasion the delegation led by Haji Sayed Fareen informed the minister about their issues and also presented some suggestions.

