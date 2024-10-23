KP Govt Takes Pragmatic Step To Promote Industrial Development: CM’s Aide
Umer Jamshaid Published October 23, 2024 | 12:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Industries and Technical education Abdul Karim Tordhir has said that as per the instructions of the Chief Minister the provincial government was taking pragmatic step to promote industries in the province.
He urged the industrialists of small districts to shift their industrialists to small industrial estate and take advantage of the facilities being provided by the government, adding that the chamber of commerce and industries should act as a bridge between government institutions and industrialists to resolve the problems of the industries and in provision of soft loans and other facilities being offered by the government.
He expressed these views while addressing the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected cabinet members of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Charsadda.
The CM’s aide asked the Charsadda Chamber of Commerce and Industry to keep close contact with all the trades of the business community and play its imperative role in resolving their problems and issues.
He said that the provincial government was spending huge amounts for the promotion of small industry and providing facilities, interest-free loans and grants to the industrialists, besides releasing funds of billions of rupees for the business activities by transgender, women and persons with disabilities, adding that the entrepreneurs should take advantage of these facilities.
The Special Assistant emphasized on establishment of industries to protect the youth from negative activities and to provide employment opportunities to them.
He pointed out that Charsadda district was well known for famous traditional Chappli, making Gurr, and Khadar and assured the government’s support to promote these businesses by marketing and branding.
He also assured to start certificates and diploma courses for youth in the district.
