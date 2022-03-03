KP Govt takes pragmatic steps for protection of labour rights: Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour Shaukat Yousafzai Thursday said the provincial government was taking pragmatic steps for protection of rights of labourers and to ensure perks and privileges to them.

Presiding over a meeting of Labour department here, he directed the department to ensure provision of Sehat Sahulat Card to labourers and award of scholarships to their children.

The Minister directed constitution of a redressal committee for preparing a mechanism to resolve the issue and difficulties being faced by labourers.

On the occasion the Minister was briefed on pension problems of the employees, improvement of funds for Social Security Hospitals in different districts and payment of minimum wages to labourers.

Secretary Labour Zakir Hussain Afridi, DG ESSI Javed Anwer, Vice Commissioner ESSI Shahana Bibi and other officials also attended the meeting.