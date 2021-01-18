KP govt takes pragmatic steps for welfare of tribal people: Qalandar Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Revenue Haji Qalandar Khan Lodhi Monday said the incumbent PTI government would eradicate deprivation of tribesmen by providing all basic facilities of life to them.

He said that he would raise voice for the rights of tribal people at all platforms and would strive to address all their issues on priority basis.

Addressing a consultative session with tribal elders at Tehsil Ghalanai district Mohmand, he said that on the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan all the provincial ministers visited the merged districts to remain informed about the issues of tribal people and to find out a proper solution in consultation with tribesmen.

He added that the government had initiated uplift schemes in newly merged districts which would be completed very soon, saying that tribesmen would feel the fruits of merger.

"All the promises made with tribal people before elections will be fulfilled," he added.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only leader who has the ability to put the country on the path of development and progress, adding, the day was not far when there would be more resources than issues in Pakistan.

Qalandar Lodhi assured that the government would utilize all available resources for the uplift of merged districts to uproot the backwardness in the tribal belt. Earlier, the elders of area informed the minister regarding various issues being faced by the people of district Mohmand.