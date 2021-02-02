(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Advisor to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Energy Himayatullah Mayar Tuesday informed the provincial assembly's body that government has taken coherent steps for collection of oil and gas royalty besides net hydel profit.

He said in this regard a workable strategy was being chalked out to get payment of outstanding dues from the Federal government. He said that Council of Common Interest has also accepted the stance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the matter.

He expressed these views while briefing the meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination met here Tuesday under chairmanship of Sardar Hussain Babak.

On the occasion, Chairman of Standing Committee Sardar Hussain Babak directed the quarters concerned to accelerate on spot work on land already acquired for Oil Refinery in the province so that provincial revenue could be increased. He said that members of the standing committee would soon visit different oil and gas fields.

Babak called for payment of outstanding dues under the head of net hydel profit.