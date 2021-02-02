UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Takes Pragmatic Steps To Collect Oil, Gas, Hydel Royalty: CM's Aide

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 06:30 PM

KP govt takes pragmatic steps to collect oil, gas, hydel royalty: CM's aide

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Advisor to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Energy Himayatullah Mayar Tuesday informed the provincial assembly's body that government has taken coherent steps for collection of oil and gas royalty besides net hydel profit.

He said in this regard a workable strategy was being chalked out to get payment of outstanding dues from the Federal government. He said that Council of Common Interest has also accepted the stance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the matter.

He expressed these views while briefing the meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination met here Tuesday under chairmanship of Sardar Hussain Babak.

On the occasion, Chairman of Standing Committee Sardar Hussain Babak directed the quarters concerned to accelerate on spot work on land already acquired for Oil Refinery in the province so that provincial revenue could be increased. He said that members of the standing committee would soon visit different oil and gas fields.

Babak called for payment of outstanding dues under the head of net hydel profit.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly Oil Visit Gas From Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai forms Vaccine Logistics Alliance to expedite ..

11 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Kh ..

19 minutes ago

Nine innovative tech startups graduate from NSTP-N ..

25 minutes ago

Kashmala Tariq says allegations against husband, s ..

29 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Ship Nasr Visits Djibouti & Sudan As ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.