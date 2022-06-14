UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Takes Rs 300bln Loan; Rs 600bln Additional Loans In Pipeline: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2022 | 06:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Salim Jhagra Tuesday said that the provincial government had taken Rs 300 billion loans for the fiscal year 2022-23 while Rs 500 to 600 billion loans were in pipeline.

Addressing to a post budget press conference here, he said the government would never take more than the four to five percent loan of the annual budget, adding that the loans were only taken for mega projects.

He said the provincial government increased the revenue from 30 billion to 75 billion.

Jhagra said that KP was the only province which regularly released the details of loans after every six months. He said that provincial government allocated Rs 50 billion development budget for local government including Rs 5.2 million funds for each village council.

The minister expressed gratitude to the provincial cabinet, Planning and Development (P&D) department and finance department for preparing the budget especially the department of information for advertising the budget properly.

Jhagra said that the provincial government had allocated Rs six billion development budget for the merged district from its own resources, adding Rs 50 billion had been allocated for tribal district while it was Rs 54 billion last year.

He said the current budget for the merged district was Rs 60 billion last year and the same was allocated for the fiscal year 2022-23.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah said that as many as 481 developmental schemes would be completed by June 30 while till next year 556 more schemes would be completed.

He said the mega project for the KP included construction of highways and irrigation schemes while the 10-year development programmes for the merged districts would also continue.

He said that maximum funds have been allocated for development schemes in the current budget and all the preparations have been done to ensure completion of these projects.

