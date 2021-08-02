UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Takes Rs 53,320 Mln Loan For BRT Project: PA Told

Mon 02nd August 2021 | 08:40 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government took Rs 53,230 million loans for execution of Bus Rapid Transit project in the provincial capital and repayment of the loan would start from 2023 and end in 2042

KP Government spokesman Kamran Bangash giving details of the BRT loans informed the House that as per the original PC-1 of the project, $ 400 million loan at the rate of Rs 104.7 was taken from ADP while under the amended PC-1 an additional amount of $ 8.384million at the rate of Rs 112 was also taken and later 75 million Euro more were acquired at the rate of Rs 140.

He said it would be premature to estimate the total repayment amount of the loan as it would start from 2023 and the repayment would depend on the rate of Euro and US Dollar at that time.

Bangash said that the BRT project was initiated with sole intention to improving road traffic conditions in Peshawar, adding that the BRT service was fully operational with 158 buses and all BRT stations functional as well. He said that five out of a total seven BRT feeder routes were fully operational.

Regarding average beneficiaries per day, he said that despite COVID restrictions an average 1,75,000 beneficiaries were travelling through BRT on a daily basis, while in normal condition and operation of the remaining feeder routes the number could increase manifold.

To a question, he said that the project would be extended to Nowshera, Mardan and Charsadda districts and during the next two years the government would spend Rs 100 billion on the project.

