KP govt takes serious steps to ensure all facilities to investors: Abdul Karim

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) ::Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Industry and Commerce Abdul Karim Sunday said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government have taken serious steps to ensure all mind of facilities to investors for the promotion and development of industrialization in the province.

He expressed these views while talking to the media on the occasion of his visit to Small Industrial Estate Abbottabad to Havelian. He said that massive industrial development has become indispensable for providing economic growth and employment opportunities.

The state is setting up industrial estates in the districts. Investors should take full advantage of this and support the government in the economic and industrial development of the province, Abdul Karim added.

Special Assistant reviewed the ongoing development projects and directed that the ongoing development projects in the Small Industrial Estate be completed within the stipulated time and necessary steps be taken to control environmental pollution by planting as many trees as possible.

Play your role in promoting the Clean and Green Campaign, he urged upon the people. On this occasion, the Special Assistant also inspected various sites for the Small Industrial Estate Abbottabad 3 to be set up under a public-private partnership and directed that the site for the proposed Estate, all technical issues should be taken into consideration in the selection in order to provide an opportunity for investors to work in the best environment and also to make it easier for them to work.

The Special Assistant also visited the Small Industrial State Mansehra and inspected various parts of the Estate. He said that investors should come forward and take advantage of the best industrial policies of the provincial government and support the government by playing its role in economic prosperity and industrial development in the province.

He inspected the site for construction of industrial estate and expressed his determination that the new industrial estate would create industrial development in the province as well as create employment opportunities in the area.