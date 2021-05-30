UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Takes Serious Steps To Ensure All Facilities To Investors: Abdul Karim

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

KP govt takes serious steps to ensure all facilities to investors: Abdul Karim

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) ::Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Industry and Commerce Abdul Karim Sunday said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government have taken serious steps to ensure all mind of facilities to investors for the promotion and development of industrialization in the province.

He expressed these views while talking to the media on the occasion of his visit to Small Industrial Estate Abbottabad to Havelian. He said that massive industrial development has become indispensable for providing economic growth and employment opportunities.

The state is setting up industrial estates in the districts. Investors should take full advantage of this and support the government in the economic and industrial development of the province, Abdul Karim added.

Special Assistant reviewed the ongoing development projects and directed that the ongoing development projects in the Small Industrial Estate be completed within the stipulated time and necessary steps be taken to control environmental pollution by planting as many trees as possible.

Play your role in promoting the Clean and Green Campaign, he urged upon the people. On this occasion, the Special Assistant also inspected various sites for the Small Industrial Estate Abbottabad 3 to be set up under a public-private partnership and directed that the site for the proposed Estate, all technical issues should be taken into consideration in the selection in order to provide an opportunity for investors to work in the best environment and also to make it easier for them to work.

The Special Assistant also visited the Small Industrial State Mansehra and inspected various parts of the Estate. He said that investors should come forward and take advantage of the best industrial policies of the provincial government and support the government by playing its role in economic prosperity and industrial development in the province.

He inspected the site for construction of industrial estate and expressed his determination that the new industrial estate would create industrial development in the province as well as create employment opportunities in the area.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Visit Mansehra SITE Havelian Sunday Commerce Media All Government Industry Best Employment

Recent Stories

54,792 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

15 minutes ago

Construction of new UAQ National Museum has starte ..

15 minutes ago

World Green Economy Summit in Dubai supports globa ..

30 minutes ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Croatian President on Stat ..

30 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,810 new COVID-19 cases, 1,777 reco ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority launches new P ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.