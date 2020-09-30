KP Govt takes steps to address deprivation of merged districts: Riaz Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Communication and Construction Riaz Khan Wednesday said the provincial government was paying special attention to development of merged districts to bring those at par with other developed areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Communication and Construction Riaz Khan Wednesday said the provincial government was paying special attention to development of merged districts to bring those at par with other developed areas.

Presiding over a meeting here to review communication projects in the merged districts, he said the government was giving priority to development of merged and backward areas to address their 70-year sense of deprivation.

He said the KP government had prepared 10-year Accelerated Implementation development Program for the merged districts under which every year 100 billion would be spent on development projects for prosperity and uplift of tribal people.

On the occasion the CM's aide directed the Communication Department to fill the vacant posts in the department at earliest so that the ongoing development projects could be completed timely. He warned delay on development projects would not be tolerated and the guilty would be dealt strictly.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Communication and Construction Engr Ejaz Hussain Ansari and other high officers of the department. The meeting was briefed about the development projects in the merged districts.