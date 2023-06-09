KP govt takes steps to empower women affected by gender-based violence

Deputy Secretary of Social Welfare Department, Warda Latif has said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government was working to provide facilities to women affected by gender-based violence, enabling them to learn skills that would make them more self-reliant

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Secretary of Social Welfare Department, Warda Latif has said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government was working to provide facilities to women affected by gender-based violence, enabling them to learn skills that would make them more self-reliant.

She expressed these views while addressing a consultative workshop on the protection of women affected by gender-based violence, organized by the Awaz Du program here Friday. Women, persons with disabilities, transgender individuals, and minority leaders from across the province, including Malakand and Kohat districts, participated in the event.

The Deputy Secretary mentioned that plans had been developed to upgrade 125 training centers and provide modern skills to victims of gender-based violence. These plans aim to directly link them to the market, which is an important step towards reintegrating women affected by violence into society, she expressed. She also informed the participants about the steps taken to expand and improve Darul Aman and increase the reach of the Bolo Helpline.

Addressing the importance of consultation, Rashida Dohad, Executive Director of Umar Asghar Khan Foundation, said that this consultation event was crucial for benefiting from the experiences related to accessing services available at the district level. "The struggle for women empowerment and the implementation of laws to combat domestic violence are of utmost importance in the long run," she added.

During the consultation, participants requested the establishment of special desks at police stations to register First Information Reports (FIRs) for women and transgender individuals facing violence.

They also emphasized the need for trained personnel in police stations to handle cases of gender-based violence sensitively and effectively. Other recommendations included improving access to Darul Aman (shelters) for women with disabilities, providing specialized training for staff working with transgender women and establishing specific safe houses.