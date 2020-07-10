UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Takes Steps To Ensure Supply Energy To All Industrial Zones: Abdul Karim

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 11:45 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was taking concrete steps to supply energy to all the industrial zones of the province on a war footing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was taking concrete steps to supply energy to all the industrial zones of the province on a war footing.

The provincial government was taking possible measures to create employment opportunities in the province. Therefore, it was important that the industrial zones in the province be developed on priority basis.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Industry and commerce Abdul Karim said this while presiding over a special meeting on energy issues facing the industrial zone of the province.

Chief Executive Officer, KP Economic Zone Development Management Company (KPEZDMC), Javed Khattak gave a detailed briefing on Hattar and Rashkai Special Economic Zones and other industrial zones of the province on energy issues.

He clarified that if the energy issues of these industrial zones were resolved, this would create employment opportunities along with economic growth in the province and significantly increase the exports of the province.

The Chief Executive Officer of PESCO and the Chief Executive Officer of TESCO also attended the meeting. On this occasion, the CEO PESCO assured that Hattar and Rashkai Special Economic Zones energy issues would be addressed on an emergency basis.

Abdul Karim directed the officials of PESCO and TESCO to provide electricity to Hattar and Rashkai Special Economic Zones on priority basis so that investment in these industrial zones can be started. He said the Special Economic zones including Jalozai, Nowshera, Ghazi and Chitral to pave the way for economic development in the province.

CEO PESCO assured Special Assistant to CM that Rashkai and Hattar Special Economic Zone and other industrial zones in the province will be provided energy on an urgent basis.

