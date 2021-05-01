UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Takes Strict Legal Action Against Violators Of SOPs: Kamran Khan Bangash

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 03:58 PM

KP Govt takes strict legal action against violators of SOPs: Kamran Khan Bangash

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Higher Education Kamran Khan Bangash has said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has taken strict legal action against violators of the Corona SOPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Higher education Kamran Khan Bangash has said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has taken strict legal action against violators of the Corona SOPs.

Talking to the media, Kamran Khan Bangash said that the district administration, police and other relevant departments have taken 17, 461 actions against violators in a single day. He said 528 businesses sealed while 5141 individuals and businesses were issued warnings for violation of SOPs.

Kamran Bangash said that a total of Rs 628,510 has been imposed on 643 individuals and businesses and 1962 FIRs have also been registered for violations.

He disclosed that five vehicles have also been confiscated for violating SOPs in public transport and no compromise on legal action against violators would be made. He said that effective results of government measures against Corona are emerging. Kamran Bangash appealed from the people to implement Corona SOPs. "We have to drive the wheel of economy and also be safe from Corona," Kamran Bangash concluded.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Education Vehicles Media From Government

Recent Stories

Imran Khan will dissolve the assembly if any hurdl ..

6 minutes ago

362 Covid-19 patients under treatment at LRH: Spok ..

2 minutes ago

Ahead of Eid, markets across AJK witness rush desp ..

3 minutes ago

VR ER: tech helps UK medical students learn safely ..

3 minutes ago

KP govt imposes additional Coronavirus restrictio ..

3 minutes ago

Aimed rising temperature, watermelons sale surged

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.