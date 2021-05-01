KP Govt takes strict legal action against violators of SOPs: Kamran Khan Bangash

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Higher Education Kamran Khan Bangash has said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has taken strict legal action against violators of the Corona SOPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Higher education Kamran Khan Bangash has said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has taken strict legal action against violators of the Corona SOPs.

Talking to the media, Kamran Khan Bangash said that the district administration, police and other relevant departments have taken 17, 461 actions against violators in a single day. He said 528 businesses sealed while 5141 individuals and businesses were issued warnings for violation of SOPs.

Kamran Bangash said that a total of Rs 628,510 has been imposed on 643 individuals and businesses and 1962 FIRs have also been registered for violations.

He disclosed that five vehicles have also been confiscated for violating SOPs in public transport and no compromise on legal action against violators would be made. He said that effective results of government measures against Corona are emerging. Kamran Bangash appealed from the people to implement Corona SOPs. "We have to drive the wheel of economy and also be safe from Corona," Kamran Bangash concluded.