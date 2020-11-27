KP govt takes up low gas pressure with federal authorities: CM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has termed the low pressure of Sui gas as serious issue of the province and said that it has been taken up with the concerned quarters at Federal level expressing the hope that the concerned entities would take the problem seriously to resolve the issue.

"If the issue was not resolved, the provincial government will utilize all the available options to get it resolved in the larger public interest", he added.

This he said while chairing a meeting of the provincial cabinet here on Friday.

Besides members of the provincial cabinet, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary and administrative secretaries of the provincial departments attended the meeting.

The Chief Minister directed the provincial departments to ensure implementation of the decisions taken in the last cabinet meeting regarding current Annual Development Program (ADP) further directing that approval of PC-1s for all developmental schemes reflected in current ADP should be ensured within the given timelines.

The cabinet approved establishment of City Local Governments at seven divisional headquarters of the province for local body elections and constituted a cabinet committee to review all the matters related to the holding of local bodies elections and by-elections in the province as well as to look into the proposed amendments in the relevant law of local government with regard to private housing schemes.

The committee will review all the matters in this regard in the context of prevailing corona situation and will finalize its recommendations within 10 days to be presented in the next meeting of cabinet for final decision.

The committee includes Minister Local Government, Minister Law, Minister for Health, Minister for education and Advocate General.

The cabinet also approved the reconstitution of the delimitation authority of the local government department as coordination unit.

The cabinet also okayed the draft of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Service Providers & Facilities (Prevention to violence & Damaged to Property Act 2020) with the aim to Prohibit Violence against Health Service Providers, Patients and their attendants and to prevent damage or lost to property in healthcare service facilities.

The forum principally approved outsourcing of selected public sector hospitals of far flung areas of the province to ensure improve service delivery in those hospitals.

The cabinet accorded approval to allocate 90% seats for the students of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 10% for the students of other provinces on reciprocal basis for admission in private medical colleges of the province.

Similarly, the cabinet formally approved handing over of ambulatory services of health department along with allied staff to Rescue 1122 with the aim to improve the ambulance service in the province.

In the light of the recommendations of search and scrutiny committee, the cabinet approved the proposed Names for appointment against the vacant posts of vice chancellors in eight different public sector universities of the province; they include Professor Dr. Muhammad Idress for University of Peshawar, Professor Dr. Sardar Khan for Kohat University of Science & Technology, Dr.Khair uz Zaman for University of Science & Technology Bannu, Dr. Bashir Ahmad for Bacha Khan University Charsadda, Dr. Shahid Mahmood Baig for University of Swabi, Dr. Zahoor ul Haq Abdul Wali Khan University, Dr. Zafar M. Khan for Shuhada-e-APS University of Technology Nowshera and Dr. Iftikhar Hussain for University of Engineering & Technology. Furthermore, appointment of new members of the board of Directors of Water Supply & Sanitation Companies Kohat and Swat was also approved.

The forum also approved the name of Ex-Chief Secretary Muhammad Saleem Khan for the appointment on the vacant post of Chief Commissioner Right to Services Commission.

The meeting also discussed proposed amendments in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mines & Mineral Act 2017 to remove complications in the lease of mineral resources in merged areas and constituted a committee comprising Additional Chief Secretary and Advocate General to review the matter and submit recommendations to this effect.

The meeting approved Rs. 650 million as supplementary grants for acquisition of land required for the establishment of Public Park at Sheikh Maltoon Town Mardan.

The cabinet approved the draft of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amendments of Certain Fiscal Laws Ordinance 2020 of the Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control department to redress the grievances of traders and business community affected due to Corona situation.

The cabinet also approved extension of one year in the time period already given for evacuation of timbers from forests under the wind fallen trees policy.