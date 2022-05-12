KP govt taking measures for uplift of merged tribal districts: Jhagra

Minister for Finance Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Taimur Saleem Jhagra on Thursday said the provincial government was making sincere efforts for the socio-economic development of the merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Finance Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Taimur Saleem Jhagra on Thursday said the provincial government was making sincere efforts for the socio-economic development of the merged districts.

Addressing a press conference here, the provincial finance minister said that budget for the tribal districts, which stood at Rs 32 billion before the merger, has now swelled to record Rs 77 billion.

He added that all such development-oriented measures spoke high volumes of the provincial government's sincerity and efforts.

Similarly, the development budget for the tribal districts was Rs 21 billion, that was increased to Rs 37 billion in the budget 2019-20, while Rs 54 billion were earmarked in 2021-22.

Jhagra said that criticism at talk shows would not serve the purpose, and underlined the need for the government to release the fourth quarter development budget for the merged tribal districts.

He said that the Federal government had withheld Rs 17 billion of the merged tribal districts, adding that he would write a letter to the finance division to get rights of those districts.

Similarly, Taimur added that funds meant for inclusion of the tribal districts into 'Sehat Card Plus' facility had not been released yet.

He further stated that amount which was owed to the KP government under the net hydel profit was still awaited.