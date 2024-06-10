KP govt taking measures to enhance educational facilities, females' literacy: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Provincial Education Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Khan Tarakai on Monday said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has unveiled a series of revolutionary initiatives aimed at increasing female literacy rate and educational facilities for women, particularly in merged areas.

Addressing a briefing session organized by the Merged Districts Education Foundation, he highlighted the urgent need to expand access to education and control dropout rates, especially among girls.

He emphasized the launch of community-based education centers under the supervision of the Foundation, including the Sabaon Schools Program and middle school Program, to swiftly establish schools and address immediate educational needs.

During the briefing, Managing Director of the Foundation, Mian Ainullah, informed that the foundation was operating as many as 207 community-based education centers in the province, catering to 17,625 students with the assistance.

He further said that plans were underway to establish 25 schools in merged districts and tribal regions through public-private partnerships, with incentives for both students and teachers.

He explained that 27,639 students were enrolled in 337 community based schools with 639 qualified teachers, adding that as per the new plan of the foundation some 25 additional Middle Community-Based School would be established in the merged districts and tribal sub-divisions.

He said that under the plan each student of Grade I to V would be given Rs 1000 stipend, Rs 1500 to each student from Grade VI to VIII besides imparting training to 1538 teachers and 80 master trainers.

Acknowledging the foundation's efforts, Minister Faisal Khan assured that all issues, including those related to the foundation's board of directors, the Foundation Act, and employee matters, would be addressed in the upcoming meetings.

Moreover, the Minister pledged to negotiate with the Finance department to increase teachers' salaries and ensure that teachers receive their outstanding dues without delay. He stressed the importance of establishing new schools based on merit so that no child is deprived of the fundamental right to education.

