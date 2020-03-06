KP Govt taking necessary steps to protect people from coronavirus: Ajmal Wazir

Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Wazir Friday said provincial government was taking necessary steps to ensure safety of people from coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Wazir Friday said provincial government was taking necessary steps to ensure safety of people from coronavirus.

Addressing a graduation ceremony organized by University of Peshawar, he said KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan was personally monitoring the steps being taken for prevention of corona virus and informed that so far not a single case has been reported from across the province.

He urged the masses to remain calm as the disease caused by corona virus was curable with 98 percent chances of recovery, adding scanners and other detecting equipment had been installed at seven entry points of the province to detect any affected person by corona virus.

He further said that keeping in view the severity of the issue, KP government has already put in place several measures to deal with corona virus. He said that Police Services Hospital in Peshawar has been designated for treatment of corona virus patients while other isolation wards have been set up in all district hospitals for the purpose.

Earlier, CM's aide appreciated the efforts of Nutrition International for the support to the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to bridge the gaps in provision of services to the beneficiaries.

He added that provision of better health services to general public was the priority of current government. He said newly merged districts needed special attention of the donors in such programs to meet sustainable development goals.

Later, the Adviser distributed certificate among 100 graduates of 34 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the ceremony organized by Directorate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nutrition International in collaboration with Health Directorate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Institute of Management Studies University of Peshawar.

The event was attended by large number of health professionals including departments heads of integrated health program, district health officers, pediatricians, gynecologists, along with civil society representatives and media personnel.

Speaking with participants, Dr. Shabina Raza Country Director Nutrition International shared that the training will have a long lasting impact and the supply chain system will be ensured.

She said that the course content have equipped the professionals in technical manner that will help them in forecasting and quantification of nutrition commodities which is crucial element of Supply Chain mechanism.

She further added that the participants have learned about the procurement practices that were consistent with the public procurement rules prevalent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding the practices were based on international standards so that the provincial and district level procurement system particularly those catering to nutrition commodities could be streamlined.

Dr Imtiaz, Provincial Coordination Nutrition International thanked the guests for their participation. He ensured the commitment of department of health to Nutrition International and development partners in addressing the issue of malnutrition from the province.

He informed the chief guest and other participants that graduates have been trained on the periodic monitoring and evaluation of the supply chain system that will enable them for proper tracking of the commodities.

The training will be beneficial to enhance the ability of health professionals to implement commodity support and supply chain systems by strengthening not only in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but throughout Pakistan, he added.

He said Nutrition International Pakistan and USAID Global Supply Chain Management Program have executed a 3 credit hours course on Public Health Supply Chain Management of health professional of 34 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including logistic officers, store-keepers and procurement officers in Institute of Management Studies, University of Peshawar.

At the end Chief Guest accompanied by Dr. Shabina Raza distributed shields to the Guest of Honors and certificates to the graduates.