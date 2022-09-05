UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Taking Practical Steps To Promote Healthy Activities In South Waziristan

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2022 | 04:30 PM

South Waziristan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Regional Sports Officer (RSO) Dera Anwar Kamal Barki on Monday said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was taking practical steps to promote healthy activities in merged district South Waziristan.

During his visit to under construction Sports Complex in Tehsil Ladha here, he said that all out efforts were being made for provision of opportunities to the local youth to participate in positive activities like sports.

On this occasion, he also met with the players associated with the sports organizations.

The authorities gave him a detailed briefing regarding the under-construction Ladha Sports Complex. He directed the authorities to complete the construction of the stadium at earliest.

