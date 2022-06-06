UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Taking Pragmatic Steps For Promotion Of Vocational Training

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2022 | 05:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Industries Abdul Karim Monday said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was taking pragmatic steps for promotion of vocation education to overcome the shortage of skilled labor in the market.

Addressing the participants of a vocation training program here, he said that the government was utilizing all available resources and energies to use raw material in the industries.

He said that keeping in view the geographic location of KP province, the government was paying attention to vocation training and advised youth to get vocational trainings to get access to central Asian states where there is lot of potential of skilled labour.

He said the government was paying attention to different vocational trainings as per the market demand, adding that in future those trainings courses would be promoted which are required in the international market so that youth could get job easily.

The CM's aide said that currently work on 19 small industrial estates were under process where there would be great opportunities for skilled youth. Later he handed over course certificates among the participants.

