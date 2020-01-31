KP Govt taking pragmatic steps for welfare of journalists: Secretary Info

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary Information and Broadcast Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah Friday said the provincial government was taking pragmatic measures to resolve problems being confronted by journalists' community on priority basis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary Information and Broadcast Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah Friday said the provincial government was taking pragmatic measures to resolve problems being confronted by journalists' community on priority basis.

Talking to media here after visiting Media Colony Mardan to review development work, he said the government was well aware of the problems of media persons and committed to taking measures for their welfare.

He said that development work on all media towns across the province was underway and there was no deficiency of funds in this regard.

On the occasion he directed the officials concerned to ensure quality and timely completion of the development works.

Director General KP Information department Imdadullah, Deputy Secretary Noor ul Hadi, Deputy Secretary Regional Information Office Mardan Liaquat Amin, Deputy Director Information Ansarullah Khilji, Additional Deputy Commissioner Mardan Naek Mohammad Khan, Deputy Director MDA Imtiaz Ahmed and other officials of Information department were present on the occasion.