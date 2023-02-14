UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Taking Pragmatic Steps To Empower LG Representatives: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2023 | 09:23 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali on Tuesday said the provincial caretaker government was taking pragmatic steps to resolve issues of funds for local government (LG) and to empower LG representatives

Addressing a gathering of LG representatives during his visit to Mansehra, the Governor said that caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan and minister for local government Sajawal Nazir Advocate were taking personal interest to empower the district and Tehsil chairmen.

He said that government believes in addressing the problems of the masses and for the purpose, all the available resources would be utilized.

Former Minister for Local Government Shahzada Gastasp and Senator Hidayatullah were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, the governor visited Ghulam Ali Nasir at his residence and condoled the death of his nephew. He also offered Fateha for the departed soul.

