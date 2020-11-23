UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Taking Pragmatic Steps To Provide Basic Amenities To Masses: Minister

Mon 23rd November 2020 | 06:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwha Minister for Housing Amjad Ali Monday said the government was taking pragmatic steps to provide all basic amenities to masses at their doorstep.

Addressing the inaugural of gas supply to Union Council Ghalega village in Tehsil Brikot district Swat, he said the government was ensuring all basic facilities including provision of gas supply to far-flung areas.

He said unlike past governments the present government of PTI was carrying out development projects without any discrimination and soon the gas supply would be provided to every nook and corner of the province. On the occasion parliamentary secretary MNA Salim ur Rehman, was also present.

More Stories From Pakistan

