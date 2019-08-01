UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Taking Steps For Development Of Forests: Urmar

Sumaira FH 8 seconds ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 09:55 PM

KP govt taking steps for development of forests: Urmar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Environment, Forest and Wildlife Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq Urmar has said that the provincial government is taking steps for the development of forests and prevention of environmental pollution

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Environment, Forest and Wildlife Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq Urmar has said that the provincial government is taking steps for the development of forests and prevention of environmental pollution.

The billion-tree Tsunami project is a hallmark in this regard. It is considered the fourth biggest project of the world. It started in November, 2014 and will continue till June 2020. 23,000 plants have been planted on 23000 hector land.

About 0.5 million jobs have been provided due to billion tree afforestation project. This he said while highlighting the achievements of his department in a press conference at Peshawar on Thursday On the occasion, Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai, Secretary Forest Shahid ullah were present. Provincial Minister said that the current government is paying heed towards development of forests and 1208 million plants have been grown which has further increased 6.

1 percent in the territory of forests.

The cost of billion tree tsunami project is Rs.27 billion. The target will be completed till 2023.

Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq discussing the threat of environmental pollution said that plantation has been initiated in different parts of the province. For this purpose, 2060 rural development committees and women organization have also been made.

He added that the provincial government has established a zoo for the entertainment of people and it is one of the biggest zoos in the country.

Similarly, national parks have also been constructed in different parts of the province. He said the number of wild animals have been increased in the province such as markhar and many others.

Related Topics

Tsunami Peshawar World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa June November Women 2020 Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Jobs

Recent Stories

President Masood terms Ibrahim as George Washingto ..

35 minutes ago

Hyderabad Municipal Corporation council authorizes ..

9 seconds ago

Two electrocuted in Barkhan's Takra

11 seconds ago

Eminent classical singer Ustad Hameed Ali Khan pas ..

15 seconds ago

Potentially habitable planet found in new solar sy ..

36 minutes ago

'Massive day for Japan' as Deirdre springs Nassau ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.