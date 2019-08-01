KP govt taking steps for development of forests: Urmar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Environment, Forest and Wildlife Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq Urmar has said that the provincial government is taking steps for the development of forests and prevention of environmental pollution

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Environment, Forest and Wildlife Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq Urmar has said that the provincial government is taking steps for the development of forests and prevention of environmental pollution.

The billion-tree Tsunami project is a hallmark in this regard. It is considered the fourth biggest project of the world. It started in November, 2014 and will continue till June 2020. 23,000 plants have been planted on 23000 hector land.

About 0.5 million jobs have been provided due to billion tree afforestation project. This he said while highlighting the achievements of his department in a press conference at Peshawar on Thursday On the occasion, Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai, Secretary Forest Shahid ullah were present. Provincial Minister said that the current government is paying heed towards development of forests and 1208 million plants have been grown which has further increased 6.

1 percent in the territory of forests.

The cost of billion tree tsunami project is Rs.27 billion. The target will be completed till 2023.

Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq discussing the threat of environmental pollution said that plantation has been initiated in different parts of the province. For this purpose, 2060 rural development committees and women organization have also been made.

He added that the provincial government has established a zoo for the entertainment of people and it is one of the biggest zoos in the country.

Similarly, national parks have also been constructed in different parts of the province. He said the number of wild animals have been increased in the province such as markhar and many others.