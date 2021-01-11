KP Govt taking steps for promotion of medical tourism: Jhagra

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health and Finance, Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra Monday said that the provincial government was taking steps for promotion of medical tourism

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health and Finance, Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra Monday said that the provincial government was taking steps for promotion of medical tourism.

He was talking to Peshawar-based Afghan Consul-General, Najeebullah Ahmadzai, who called on him here. Besides, Secretary Health, Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, Afghan authorities were also present on the occasion.

The provincial minister said that a soft procedure would be evolved for medical visa to enable Afghan brethren to utilize better health facilities available in big hospitals of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that Afghan nationals were provided treatment in all hospitals of the province and they were also utilizing free health facilities in locals.

Taimur Saleem Jhagra said that Pak-Afghan bilateral trade was in the larger interest of both countries and before Corona pandemic, Torkham border had been opened for 24/7 as per vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said, Torkham border was the busiest international border crossing wherein free Corona tests have been conducted for all those entering into Pakistan or crossing border into Afghanistan. He said recently antigen rapid diagnostic test has also been started at border.

He also told the Afghan delegation that work was in process on Peshawar-Torkam Motorway project that would usher a new era of international trade in the region.

During meeting, the provincial minister and Afghan delegation also agreed on further strengthening of bilateral trade between both countries.

On this occasion, the Afghan Consul-General, Najeebullah Ahmadzai congratulated the provincial minister on beginning sehat card project for the whole population of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and also expressed gratitude over hosting of Afghan nationals in good manner.