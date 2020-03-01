UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Taking Steps For Provision Of Facilities, Services To Masses: Mahmood

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 07:00 PM

KP Govt taking steps for provision of facilities, services to masses: Mahmood

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Sunday said the government was taking practical steps for provision of basic facilities and services to people across the province.

Talking to Special Assistant on Local Government Kamran Bangash and MPA Abdus Salam Afridi here at Chief Minister Secretariat, Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan said the government had made comprehensive planning in this regard and soon people would see relief in every sector.

Mahmood Khan said the province revenue would enhance with the promotion of tourism and provision of jobs to local people.

He said a new era of development and prosperity was going to start with industrialization in the province including in the merged districts.

He said special focus had been given to the merged districts in order to bring the people of these areas as par other development cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said due attention was given on the promotion of tourism as people purely rely on tourism.

He said serving the people ware the top most priority of the government and soon people would feel a change in the overall solutions of their problems.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sunday Afridi Government Top Jobs

Recent Stories

Mexico is keen to follow UAE leadership’s happin ..

48 seconds ago

Al Ain Zoo takes in four confiscated cheetah cubs

16 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decrees on Dubai World, ..

31 minutes ago

Khalifa Foundation continues relief efforts in Mad ..

31 minutes ago

National Month of Reading kicks off

31 minutes ago

Port of Fujairah to invest AED750 million to expan ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.