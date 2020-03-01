KP Govt taking steps for provision of facilities, services to masses: Mahmood

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Sunday said the government was taking practical steps for provision of basic facilities and services to people across the province.

Talking to Special Assistant on Local Government Kamran Bangash and MPA Abdus Salam Afridi here at Chief Minister Secretariat, Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan said the government had made comprehensive planning in this regard and soon people would see relief in every sector.

Mahmood Khan said the province revenue would enhance with the promotion of tourism and provision of jobs to local people.

He said a new era of development and prosperity was going to start with industrialization in the province including in the merged districts.

He said special focus had been given to the merged districts in order to bring the people of these areas as par other development cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said due attention was given on the promotion of tourism as people purely rely on tourism.

He said serving the people ware the top most priority of the government and soon people would feel a change in the overall solutions of their problems.