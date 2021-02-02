KP Govt taking steps to give boost to construction industry: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Akbar Ayub Khan Tuesday said the provincial government is taking steps to give boost to construction industry in the province.

He expressed these views while presiding over the second meeting of Standing Committee of the Provincial Cabinet on the draft law on Private Housing Society Scheme Rules 2020. The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Sultan Mohammad Khan and Secretary Local Government Department Shakeel Ahmed among others.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing on the draft law. The meeting reviewed all the proposed amendments.

On the occasion, the Law Minister said purpose of the meeting was to propose steps to discourage illegal housing society schemes and introduce laws to ensure establishment of legal and good standard housing schemes.

It was decided in the meeting that a report based on the proposed recommendations would be submitted to the concerned authorities soon.