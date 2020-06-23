KP govt taking steps to give maximum relief to all sectors: Chief Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Tuesday said the provincial government was taking steps beyond its means to give maximum relief to all the sectors affected due to the prevailing coronavirus pandemic

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Tuesday said the provincial government was taking steps beyond its means to give maximum relief to all the sectors affected due to the prevailing coronavirus pandemic.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Wedding Halls Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, led by its president Khalid Ayubwho, who was called on him at his office. The delegation discussed with him financial issues faced by the owners and workers of the wedding halls and matters related to the possible opening of Wedding Halls under proper SOPs.

Provincial Ministers Sultan Muhammad Khan, Akbar Ayub and Shaukat Yousafzai were also present on the occasion.

Talking to delegation, the chief minister said the government, on one hand, was making hectic efforts to contain the outbreak of the pandemic while on the other it was taking steps to protect the people against hunger and starvation.

Mahmood Khan said the government, in the provincial budget for the upcoming financial year, had given maximum possible relief to all the sectors including the Wedding Halls industries.

The delegation demanded the opening of wedding halls subject to the implementation of proper SOPs keeping in view the financial crunches faced by the owners and thousands of workers.

They also demanded that wedding halls may also be given relief in electricity bills as given to other business units.

The chief minister assured the delegation that their genuine demand of relief in electricity bills would be taken up with the Federal government.

Regarding the possible opening of wedding halls under proper SOPs, the chief minister directed to form panel headed by provincial minister Sultan Khan to develop SOPs to this end, adding, the issue would be tabled in the next meeting of National Coordination Committee once the SOPs were finalized.

However, he said, the final decision in that regard would be taken in consultation with the federal government.

Members of the delegation expressed their gratitude to the chief minister for his encouraging response to address their problems. They assured that if the wedding halls were allowed to be opened under SOPs, they will ensure strict implementation of the SOPs.