KP govt taking steps to promote tourism as industry

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is taking concrete measures for the promotion of tourism as an industry in the province for which the tendering of Integrated Tourism Zones at four different locations of the province will be completed soon.

Additionally, a road show/investor conference will be held in Karachi this month, followed by road shows in Lahore and Islamabad to attract investment in the tourism sector.

This was disclosed in a progress review meeting of the tourism department held here on Tuesday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing regarding the ongoing reforms in the department, development projects in the tourism sector and the progress on the decisions made during the last meeting.

The participants were informed that the feasibility study has been completed for Boyun Ski Resorts and Hund Park under the public-private partnership mode, while the master plan for Hund Park has also been finalized. It was also told that 329 informational sign boards have been installed at various spots in the province for the convenience of tourists.

The participants of the meeting were apprised that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has secured first position in the Lok Virsa Festival held in Islamabad recently.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the provincial government is working on the promotion of the tourism sector with the aim of creating employment opportunities for people at the local level and to strengthen the overall economy of the province.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has tremendous tourism potential which can be used to overcome unemployment.

The Chief Minister said that the provincial government is also working on improving the existing tourist spots besides developing new tourist spots so as to attract local and international tourists. For this purpose, a number of projects have been initiated for construction of approach roads to tourist destinations, besides providing facilities, tourism police have been put in place for the security and safety of national and international tourists.

Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Amjad Ali Khan, Secretary Tourism Tahir Orakzai, Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority and other relevant authorities attended the meeting.