KP Govt Taking Steps To Resolve Businessmen Grievances On Property Taxes: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister For Communication And Works (C&W) Akbar Ayub Khan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Communication and Works (C&W) Akbar Ayub Khan Tuesday said that the provincial government was taking steps regarding implementation of property tax adding that legislation was being underway to end the problems being faced by business community in terms of property taxes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Communication and Works (C&W) Akbar Ayub Khan Tuesday said that the provincial government was taking steps regarding implementation of property tax adding that legislation was being underway to end the problems being faced by business community in terms of property taxes.

He expressed these views in a meeting with the Chamber of Commerce delegation, and said that the government has been focusing to address the core issues of business community.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Arshad Ayub Khan, Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Yousuf Ayub Khan, Secretary Excise and Taxation Syed Zafar Ali Shah, Secretary C&W Engineer Mohammad Shahab Khattak, Director General Excise and Taxation Fayyaz Ali Shah, Haripur Chamber president Javed Iqbal, Mardan Chamber president and other officials were present on the occasion.

In the meeting, the Secretary Excise and Taxation gave a full briefing on the implementation of taxes and pointed out that in the coming period, an appropriate action will be taken with regard to property tax and the remaining taxes, which will benefit both the government and the people equally.

Akbar Ayub Khan said that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan and Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra have taken into confidence trading community about all taxes including property tax and soon a new law will be drafted under which businessmen will be given a special relief in all kind of taxes.

Minister said that our government's top priority was to bring all segments together and especially businessmen because the economy of the country and province depends largely on them.

"We have been working hard to strengthen our economy," Akbar Ayub said.

The delegation of the Chamber of Commerce appreciated the provincial Minister for the steps and reforms which he made for the development and prosperity of the province.

