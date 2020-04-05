KP govt timely response to control coronavirus yielding encourging results: CM KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has said that the timely and effective measures taken by the provincial government to control the outbreak of COVID-19 were yeilding encouraging results, adding that negative test reports of 109 quarantined persons at Manga in district Mardan and safe return of more than 150 zaireen staying at D.I. khan quarantine centre were the clear evidence of the same.

He stated that there has been prominent role of the administration as well as the general public in controlling the mass scale outbreak of Corona in the province for which they deserve huge appreciation.

In a statement issued here, the Chief Minister said that since there still exists a possibility of Corona outbreak, and as such the provincial government was working day and night to improve its arrangements and strengthen its efforts to effectively fight the pandemic and all the available resources were being utilized to this end.

"Inspite difficulties, we will continue our efforts more effectively but will never loose courage" the Chief Minister expressed his resolve and hoped that the government would soon be able to overcome the crises.

Mahmood Khan said the government realized the hardships faced by the general public specially the vulnerable segment of society due to partial lockdown but the government was taking all possible steps to mitigate the difficulties of the public, adding that under the relief package of the government, 2.

1 million deserving households of the province would be given a cash amount of Rs 12,000 each in the first phase followed by Rs 6,000 each in the second phase.

Touching upon the government's efforts to strengthen health care system for Corona patients, the Chief minister said that under the Locum Scheme professionals including doctors, nurses, paramedics, pharmacists etc were being hired on daily wage basis to back up the existing health workers.

"Procurements worth Rs 1.5 billions have been made so far to ensure the provision of medical equipments and Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) for the frontline health worker whereas Rs 50 million have been provided to each district for local procurement of necessary items and added that the process of procurement and supply is being improved and expedited with each passing day.

Mahmood Khan made an appeal to the public to continue its cooperation with the administration and expressed the hope that with the support of the public the government will be able to effectively cope with the situation.