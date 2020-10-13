KP govt to activate all BHUs across province in full capacity within six months

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :As part of reforms steps in the health sector, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is working on activation of Basic Health Units (BHUs) across the province in full capacity within next six months.

An official of health department told APP here Tuesday that all the BHUs would have permanent doctors and paramedic staff besides all basic equipments, electricity and water supply, separate waiting and wash rooms for male and female and other basic facilities.

He said in a recent meeting chaired by Minister for Health it was approved that Health Council comprising local elders and health staff would be constituted at BHU level across the province to ensure quality health facility to the locals.

The minister, in the meeting, warned that the doctors and paramedic staff who would show lethargy in discharge of his/her duty would be transferred to other districts while qualified and dutiful officials would be deployed in Peshawar.

The official said the provincial government has planned to strengthen 283 hospitals and 988 dispensaries in the province, adding that currently there are 283 hospitals and 988 dispensaries, 151 mother and child hospitals in the province.

To address the shortage of doctors in remote and far flung hospitals, the official said consultant doctors including Trainee Medical Officers (TMOs) were hired on contract basis.

