UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt To Activate All BHUs Across Province In Full Capacity Within Six Months

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 05:40 PM

KP govt to activate all BHUs across province in full capacity within six months

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :As part of reforms steps in the health sector, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is working on activation of Basic Health Units (BHUs) across the province in full capacity within next six months.

An official of health department told APP here Tuesday that all the BHUs would have permanent doctors and paramedic staff besides all basic equipments, electricity and water supply, separate waiting and wash rooms for male and female and other basic facilities.

He said in a recent meeting chaired by Minister for Health it was approved that Health Council comprising local elders and health staff would be constituted at BHU level across the province to ensure quality health facility to the locals.

The minister, in the meeting, warned that the doctors and paramedic staff who would show lethargy in discharge of his/her duty would be transferred to other districts while qualified and dutiful officials would be deployed in Peshawar.

The official said the provincial government has planned to strengthen 283 hospitals and 988 dispensaries in the province, adding that currently there are 283 hospitals and 988 dispensaries, 151 mother and child hospitals in the province.

To address the shortage of doctors in remote and far flung hospitals, the official said consultant doctors including Trainee Medical Officers (TMOs) were hired on contract basis.

/395

Related Topics

Peshawar Shortage Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Water Male All Government

Recent Stories

HRCP announces I. A. Rehman Research Grant

53 seconds ago

7,348 major disaster events claimed 1.23 million l ..

11 minutes ago

PM to inaugurate Tigar Force portal on Saturday, s ..

25 minutes ago

Executive office sheds light on Age-friendly city& ..

26 minutes ago

19 new coronavirus cases reported in KP: Report

4 minutes ago

29 vehicles challaned over excessive smoke emittin ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.