KP Govt to address issues of mine collapse incident on priority basis: Arif Ahmedzai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Minerals Arif Ahmedzai Monday said the provincial government on the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had released and paid financial assistance to victims of mine collapse and would resolve their issues on priority basis.

Talking to a delegation of Ziarat Marble Association led by MNA Sajid Mohmand here at his office, he said the government is taking measures to facilitate the affected families.

He informed the delegation that K government has completed all paper work on construction of roads and dispensary, sewerage system and provision of electricity to the areas led to marble mines in Mohmand assuring that soon the work would start on these projects.

He said PTI government is poor friendly political party and would not compromise on the rights. On the occasion Fateha was offered for departed souls of Mohmand marble mine collapse.

The delegation expressed gratitude to Chief Minister KP for releasing financial compensation to victims families and Arif Ahmedzai for taking measures for facilitation of marble mine industry.