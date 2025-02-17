Open Menu

KP Govt To Allocate Funds For Dera Motorway In Next Fiscal Year

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2025 | 04:10 PM

KP govt to allocate funds for Dera motorway in next fiscal year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to allocate funds for the Dera Ismail Khan-Peshawar Motorway in the upcoming fiscal year’s development program.

According to Finance Adviser Muzammil Aslam, initial funding would be reserved for land acquisition, while various proposals for launching the project are under consideration.

According to an official , Muzammil Aslam stated that the provincial government was committed to funding the project.

He mentioned that talks were ongoing with international financial institutions and that a public-private partnership model is also being evaluated.

He emphasized that the provincial government will utilize its own resources to initiate the project, boosting investor confidence.

Additionally, funds will be allocated in the Annual Development Program for land acquisition in both Peshawar and Dera Ismail Khan, paving the way for the motorway’s construction.

APP/adi

