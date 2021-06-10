UrduPoint.com
KP Govt To Allocate Handsome Budget For IT Sector In Finance Bill 2021-22: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 11:11 PM

KP Govt to allocate handsome budget for IT sector in finance bill 2021-22: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food and Science and Information Technology Muhammad Atif Khan Thursday said the provincial government would allocate handsome amount in financial budget 2021-22 for Science and Technology sector to materialize proposed projects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for food and Science and Information Technology Muhammad Atif Khan Thursday said the provincial government would allocate handsome amount in financial budget 2021-22 for Science and Technology sector to materialize proposed projects.

Presiding over a meeting with Secretary Science and Information Technology Anbar Ali, Chief of Foreign Aid Altaf Sheikh and Managing Director IT board Peshawar here, he directed chief of Foreign Aid section of Provincial Planning and Development department to explore financial and technical assistance of foreign donors for establishing various proposed projects in the IT sector in the province and reduce burden on provincial kitty.

He said the government was committed to develop Special Technology Zone Mardan, Digital Economy and Skills Center Shankar Mardan, city facilitation centres in all districts of the province, Gandhara Digital City Peshawar, Pakistan Digital City Haripur, Abbottabad IT Park and other projects on priority basis.

The minister said the projects would benefit local population besides, providing huge volume of business to youngsters along with the developing the provincial economy.

Atif said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, reforms were being carried out in all sectors of the province and would be intensified adding that digitization was necessary to bring transparency and the present government was giving priority to it.

